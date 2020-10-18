Casino Betting Coin Price Tops $0.0081 (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Casino Betting Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $65,955.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $557.79 or 0.04884317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Token Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin. The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com. The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin.

Casino Betting Coin Token Trading

Casino Betting Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.