CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $160.24

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $160.24 and traded as low as $141.75. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR shares last traded at $142.50, with a volume of 51 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.24.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $371.99 million during the quarter.

About CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

