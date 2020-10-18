Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Sells $712,270.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Frank Stokes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $712,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,603.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frank Stokes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $1,287,520.00.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $983.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 153.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 82.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

