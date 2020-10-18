Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVE. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, CSFB reissued an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.19.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE:CVE opened at C$4.83 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$13.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of -3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2247173 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,371,680.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.