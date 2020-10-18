Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective lowered by CSFB from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CG. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.50.

Shares of CG opened at C$13.04 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.18.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$299.05 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 2.243221 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total transaction of C$931,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.23, for a total transaction of C$182,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,098,974.11. Insiders have sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,270 in the last three months.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

