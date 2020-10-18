CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities upgraded CF Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.75.

NYSE CF opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 367,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 134,969 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 63.0% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

