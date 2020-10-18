Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given a C$4.30 Price Target by Laurentian Bank of Canada Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$4.30 price objective on Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Laurentian set a C$4.30 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron stock opened at C$2.93 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$244.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.4370667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.