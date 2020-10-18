Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Set at C$4.30 by Laurentian

Laurentian set a C$4.30 target price on Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

CIA stock opened at C$2.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.44. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$0.96 and a 12-month high of C$3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$244.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.4370667 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.