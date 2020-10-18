Cheniere Energy Partners LP Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

CQP opened at $35.86 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $45.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 205,611,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,553,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,419 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,865,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 891,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,082 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 143,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

