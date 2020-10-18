Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $828.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post sales of $828.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $836.80 million. Ciena reported sales of $967.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $170,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,845 shares of company stock worth $5,675,127. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 33,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.