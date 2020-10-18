Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.62.

CIEN opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. Ciena has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 64.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $41,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

