Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.19 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

