CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CME Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.94.

CME Group stock opened at $167.99 on Friday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth $201,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in CME Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

