Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 517,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares during the period. Finally, SL Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

KO stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

