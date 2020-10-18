Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.13 on November 13th

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.1303 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has raised its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.18). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

