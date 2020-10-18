Community Bank System, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Community Bank System in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.90.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBU. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of CBU opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.80. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $66,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Community Bank System by 143.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

