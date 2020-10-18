Contrasting BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) and AON (NASDAQ:AON)

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) and AON (NYSE:AON) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and AON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group N/A N/A N/A AON 16.08% 64.99% 7.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of AON shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of AON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BRP Group and AON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 AON 1 4 7 0 2.50

BRP Group currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.46%. AON has a consensus target price of $213.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.24%. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than AON.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRP Group and AON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 6.81 -$8.65 million $0.20 138.30 AON $11.01 billion 4.48 $1.53 billion $9.17 23.21

AON has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. AON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AON beats BRP Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal, commercial, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides reinsurance solutions, such as treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as investment banking services, including mergers and acquisition, capital raising, strategic advisory, restructuring, and recapitalization services; insurance-linked securities; and corporate finance advisory services, capital markets solutions, and risk management products. In addition, it develops, markets, and administers customized insurance programs and specialty market solutions for organizations, and their members or affiliates; operates the Global Risk Insight Platform, which provides data, analytics, engagement, and consulting services; and offers ReView that provides advisory, analysis, and benchmarking services to help reinsurers. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

