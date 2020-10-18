CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.56.

Shares of COR opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.28. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,717 shares of company stock worth $31,451,711 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

