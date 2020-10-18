Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given New C$0.35 Price Target at Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Crew Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.54.

CR stock opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.62. The company has a market cap of $62.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$24.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,367,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,234.84. Insiders have acquired 280,500 shares of company stock valued at $106,850 in the last ninety days.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

