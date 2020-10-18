Critical Analysis: Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) vs. Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

82.7% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cornerstone OnDemand and Jamf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand 2 4 4 0 2.20 Jamf 0 2 8 0 2.80

Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus target price of $46.64, suggesting a potential upside of 22.82%. Jamf has a consensus target price of $46.78, suggesting a potential upside of 36.30%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jamf is more favorable than Cornerstone OnDemand.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and Jamf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand $576.52 million 4.25 -$4.05 million $1.17 32.45 Jamf $204.03 million 19.59 -$32.60 million N/A N/A

Cornerstone OnDemand has higher revenue and earnings than Jamf.

Profitability

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand -2.79% 51.03% 7.49% Jamf N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand beats Jamf on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. sells its software, content, and services directly through its sales force and indirectly through its domestic and international network of distributors. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Jamf Company Profile

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.