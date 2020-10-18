Critical Analysis: Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) vs. Black Knight (NASDAQ:BKI)

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Momo and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momo 17.75% 22.04% 13.19% Black Knight 11.78% 13.13% 6.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Momo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Momo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Black Knight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Momo and Black Knight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momo 0 6 5 0 2.45 Black Knight 0 3 9 0 2.75

Momo presently has a consensus price target of $25.15, indicating a potential upside of 73.69%. Black Knight has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.65%. Given Momo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Momo is more favorable than Black Knight.

Risk & Volatility

Momo has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Momo and Black Knight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momo $2.44 billion 1.23 $426.74 million $1.94 7.46 Black Knight $1.18 billion 12.70 $108.80 million $1.72 55.37

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than Black Knight. Momo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Momo beats Black Knight on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. The company also operates Tantan, a social and dating app to help its users to find and establish romantic connections, as well as to meet interesting people primarily for young mobile Internet users. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segments also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage investors; and Expedite, a suite of products and services to automate and streamline internal business processes, as well as to manage compliance and enhance the application-to-close cycle; Servicing Digital solution that delivers information about the value of consumer's home and wealth that can be built from the underlying real estate asset; AIVA, an artificial intelligence virtual assistant; and Rapid Analytics platform, a cloud-based virtual analytics lab. The Data and Analytics segment include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

