Critical Survey: Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) and Select Sands (NYSE:SLSDF)

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) and Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of Gold Standard Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Standard Ventures has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Sands has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gold Standard Ventures and Select Sands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Standard Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gold Standard Ventures presently has a consensus price target of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 52.78%. Given Gold Standard Ventures’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gold Standard Ventures is more favorable than Select Sands.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Standard Ventures and Select Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Standard Ventures N/A -1.67% -1.64% Select Sands -159.18% -60.70% -39.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Standard Ventures and Select Sands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Standard Ventures N/A N/A -$7.32 million ($0.03) -24.00 Select Sands $4.36 million 0.40 -$9.25 million N/A N/A

Gold Standard Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Select Sands.

Summary

Gold Standard Ventures beats Select Sands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada. It owns or has an option on the ownership of approximately 29,941 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented mineral lode; and approximately 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights varies from 49.2% to 100%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp. and changed its name to Select Sands Corp. in November 2014. Select Sands Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

