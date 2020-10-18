Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Main First Bank raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

COIHY stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Croda International has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

