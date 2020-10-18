Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.15.

Shares of CCK opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.77. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 8,022.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 501.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 1,421.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 69.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

