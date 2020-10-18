CubeSmart to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for CubeSmart in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.32. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,329,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,801,000 after purchasing an additional 329,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,443,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,760,000 after purchasing an additional 162,148 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 10.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,223,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 410,613 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,924,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,921,000 after acquiring an additional 147,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in CubeSmart by 25.6% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,513,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,823,000 after acquiring an additional 715,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.