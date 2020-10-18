CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Receives $16.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CURO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CURO Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 28.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 90.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $331.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 190.07%. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

