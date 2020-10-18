Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Down 21% Over Last 7 Days

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $42.51 million and $13.71 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00003866 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00037981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $555.39 or 0.04860398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,349,766,292 coins and its circulating supply is 96,243,390 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars.

