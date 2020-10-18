CWV Chain (CWV) Hits One Day Volume of $10,522.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $10,522.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00268007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00094343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00035588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.01397441 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00153622 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways.

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

