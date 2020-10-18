DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,762 shares of company stock worth $169,633. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,003,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after buying an additional 129,451 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,396.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 622,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61,044.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 502,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

