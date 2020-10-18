DA Davidson Comments on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2021 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.