Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 564,000 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the September 15th total of 343,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE DQ opened at $200.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $226.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 315,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 132,360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,687,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

