Darwin Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,945 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,831 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $449.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4253 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

