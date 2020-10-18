Darwin Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MELI stock opened at $1,271.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,099.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $928.77. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,283.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. 140166 raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,085.31.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

