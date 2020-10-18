Darwin Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,763 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000. O'Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 0.9% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total transaction of $1,205,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,080.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,238,785. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.47.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $467.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.24 and a 200-day moving average of $424.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $487.95.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. O'Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

