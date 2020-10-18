Darwin Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IBM opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.15. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

