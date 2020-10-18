Darwin Advisors LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $552.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $521.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.87. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. 140166 upped their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.49.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

