Darwin Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Kroger by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Kroger by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,458 shares of company stock worth $6,175,131. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $34.07 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

