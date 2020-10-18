Darwin Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Darwin Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,128 shares during the quarter. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Darwin Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 212,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

