Darwin Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.59.

NYSE:LMT opened at $386.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.58 and its 200 day moving average is $379.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

