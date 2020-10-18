Darwin Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,426 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $359,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 822.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $938,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

MTUM stock opened at $152.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.85. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.