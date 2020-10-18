Darwin Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,065,000 after purchasing an additional 652,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,062,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,852,685,000 after purchasing an additional 646,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,989,000 after buying an additional 1,174,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,060,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,450,000 after buying an additional 136,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

