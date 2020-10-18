Darwin Advisors LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 113.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOK opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

