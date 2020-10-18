Darwin Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the quarter. Square makes up about 1.1% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 2.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 10.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Square by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $186.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.56 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $193.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average of $113.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.08.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

