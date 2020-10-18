Darwin Advisors LLC Invests $1.87 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 378,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,641,000 after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,762,000 after buying an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 325,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,374,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,743,000.

IWO opened at $239.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.25. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $242.58.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

