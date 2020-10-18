Darwin Advisors LLC Invests $4.72 Million in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF comprises 1.0% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter.

PNQI opened at $216.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.75. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $224.07.

