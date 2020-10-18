Darwin Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,243 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Darwin Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,988.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $160.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $168.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.70 and a 200 day moving average of $144.72.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.