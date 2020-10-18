Darwin Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,768.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 80,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 122.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 46.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 108,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 34,331 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

