Darwin Advisors LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 397.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $292.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $303.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.88 and its 200 day moving average is $232.24.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

