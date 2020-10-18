Darwin Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,553 Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Msci by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total value of $918,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,024,210.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,165. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MSCI opened at $365.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.86. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $214.12 and a 12-month high of $398.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.67.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

