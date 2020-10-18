Darwin Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FQAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 419.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 346,979 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 414.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after buying an additional 331,716 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 595.9% in the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after buying an additional 305,219 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,251,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,025,000.

Shares of FQAL opened at $40.44 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87.

